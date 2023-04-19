Two teenagers aged 16 and 17 were arrested in the shooting on Saturday, April 15 in Dadeville, Alabama

Two teenage brothers, Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, were arrested in connection with Saturday’s shooting in Dadeville, a city of about 3,000 in Alabama, United States. The arrest was made on Tuesday night: the two brothers are accused of murder.

The shooting occurred at a club, the Mahogany Masterpiece, while a birthday party was in progress. Four people were killed: Marsiah Collins, 19, Phil Dowdell, 18, Corbin Holston, 23, and Shaunkivia Smith, 17; 32 other people were injured, and four of them are still in serious condition.

In the first three and a half months of 2023, there were at least 162 shootings or gun attacks in the United States.