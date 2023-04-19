Home » Two teenagers aged 16 and 17 were arrested in the shooting on Saturday, April 15 in Dadeville, Alabama
World

Two teenagers aged 16 and 17 were arrested in the shooting on Saturday, April 15 in Dadeville, Alabama

by admin
Two teenagers aged 16 and 17 were arrested in the shooting on Saturday, April 15 in Dadeville, Alabama

Two teenage brothers, Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, were arrested in connection with Saturday’s shooting in Dadeville, a city of about 3,000 in Alabama, United States. The arrest was made on Tuesday night: the two brothers are accused of murder.

The shooting occurred at a club, the Mahogany Masterpiece, while a birthday party was in progress. Four people were killed: Marsiah Collins, 19, Phil Dowdell, 18, Corbin Holston, 23, and Shaunkivia Smith, 17; 32 other people were injured, and four of them are still in serious condition.

In the first three and a half months of 2023, there were at least 162 shootings or gun attacks in the United States.

See also  Turning point in Peru: new elections in December. But the last word belongs to Congress

You may also like

Ilary Blasi, who broadsides her ex-husband Totti: she...

Malagasy New Year: the celebration of the harvest...

Novak Djokovic on Serbian tennis | Sports

Tonči Huljić revealed what Petar Grašo is like...

RENAULT / First quarter results: increasingly worldwide sales,...

MERCEDES-BENZ / A new Tourismo 17 RHD for...

In Florida it will no longer be possible...

Cancellation of -15 against Juve, postponement for a...

Hungary authorizes the transit of Ukrainian wheat. But...

FEIST, criticizes his album Multitudes (2023)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy