Home World Two UN peacekeepers killed in Mali attack – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

Two UN peacekeepers killed in Mali attack – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin

Two UN peacekeepers killed in attack in Mali

Xinhua News Agency, Dakar, December 17 (Reporter Wang Zizheng) Bamako News: The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) said on the 16th that two peacekeepers were attacked and killed in northern Mali that day.

MINUSMA said in a press release that unidentified militants attacked a peacekeeping patrol in the Timbuktu region of northern Mali that day, killing two peacekeepers and wounding four, one of them seriously.

The head of MINUSMA, Qassem Wein, strongly condemned the attack, stressing that every effort should be made to identify the attackers and bring them to justice.

In June of this year, the UN Security Council passed Resolution 2640, extending the mandate of MINUSMA for one year until June 30, 2023.

In March 2012, a military coup took place in Mali. In April 2013, the UN Security Council passed a resolution establishing MINUSMA.

See also  Burkina Faso is the mirror of French contradictions in Africa - Pierre Haski

You may also like

Usa, the Pentagon has received “hundreds of reports...

EU bribes and Qatargate: Panzeri “puppet” in the...

The National Archives of the United States released...

Sifting current accounts: Milan is looking for bribes...

Warships and palaces: the Italian sponsors of business...

Effects of oral contraceptives on women’s health: Age...

Putin flies to Lukashenko and prepares men and...

Trump’s “digital trading card” sold out within a...

Peru, the four Italian tourists stranded in Checacupe...

Operation “Claw Sword” Moscow welcomes Erdogan’s proposal for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy