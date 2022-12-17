Two UN peacekeepers killed in attack in Mali

Xinhua News Agency, Dakar, December 17 (Reporter Wang Zizheng) Bamako News: The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) said on the 16th that two peacekeepers were attacked and killed in northern Mali that day.

MINUSMA said in a press release that unidentified militants attacked a peacekeeping patrol in the Timbuktu region of northern Mali that day, killing two peacekeepers and wounding four, one of them seriously.

The head of MINUSMA, Qassem Wein, strongly condemned the attack, stressing that every effort should be made to identify the attackers and bring them to justice.

In June of this year, the UN Security Council passed Resolution 2640, extending the mandate of MINUSMA for one year until June 30, 2023.

In March 2012, a military coup took place in Mali. In April 2013, the UN Security Council passed a resolution establishing MINUSMA.