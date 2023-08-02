Home » Two-year-old boy poisoned by rat poison after pacifier falls in garden
Two-year-old boy poisoned by rat poison after pacifier falls in garden

Two-year-old boy poisoned by rat poison after pacifier falls in garden

In the municipality of San Martino in Strada, in the province of Lodi, a two-year-old boy was the victim of poisoning while playing in the garden of the parish house where he lives with his parents. The accident occurred on the afternoon of Tuesday 1 August, and the little boy was immediately transferred by helicopter to the hospital in…

See also  France recalls ambassadors to Australia and the US for the submarine crisis

