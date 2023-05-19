Udinese News | Sarri finds the pieces: Vecino towards a starting shirt

The Tuscan coach finds the Uruguayan midfielder, in the pits from the match against Sassuolo. Cataldi still out with a calf problem

Sunday we return to the field. A top-level challenge is staged at the Dacia Arena. On one side Maurizio Sarri’s biancocelesti and on the other Andrea Sottil’s Udinese. Both teams are chasing a win that would definitely mean a lot going into the season finale. For the club from the capital, the three points would be needed to finally be able to get closer to qualifying for the Champions League, after the missteps with Lecce, Milan and Turin. The Bianconeri, on the other hand, need a victory to be able to continue hoping for a top eight finish. Difficult to make a prediction given that it promises to be a hard-fought challenge. However, Sarri finds his Praetorian.

Good news for Lazio. The midfielder Matias Neighbor he has continued to train in a group since the beginning of the week and this allows cautious optimism for his employment on Sunday against Udinese. The Uruguayan was in the pits for muscle problems suffered in the midweek match against Sassuolo on 3 May. He could therefore start as a starter in the median together with Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto in place of the injured Cataldi. Marcos Antonio should thus sit on the bench.

Cataldi ko — Still far from the return however Danilo Cataldi, injured against Inter and still engaged in a rehabilitation process between the pitch and the gym. A calf problem knocked him out and in this case his absence is making itself felt a lot. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next match. A new shirt has been made official for Sunday’s match << See also "When will you come out of the prison of your minds?". In Hong Kong, the censorship of children's books condemns 5 language therapists

