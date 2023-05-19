HOCKEY ONLINE: Slovakia wants to relish the defeat, Kazakhstan stands in the way

Slovakia also faced Kazakhstan at the World Cup a year ago, where they won 4:3. Even the overall balance speaks in his favor. Out of ten mutual duels, the Slovaks won eight of them, one match ended in a draw, and the only success was celebrated by Kazakhstan in the qualification of the Olympic tournament in Nagano 25 years ago.
“I don’t like to talk about the fact that it’s an obligation match for us, which we should handle. It’s the World Cup, the teams are evenly matched, but we will want to win,” said defender Mário Grman in the Slovak media.
Kazakhstan has two points so far, winning over Norway 4:3 after separate raids. Slovakia has two more points so far.
|EXTRA HIT FOR THE HOCKEY WORLD CUP
