Stabilization process competition FEA pathological anatomy of the Ib-Salut

Selection of fixed statutory personnel within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which a competitive competition is called to cover 6 fixed statutory staff positions in the category of practitioner/optional specialist in the area of ​​pathological anatomy, dependent on the Balearic Islands Health Service, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Governing Council Agreements of 23 of May 2022.

