Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-14 23:19

Overseas.com, April 14th. After the exposure of the scandal of the US intelligence agency monitoring the South Korean government, it caused dissatisfaction in the South Korean society. According to a Korean media Oh my News report on April 14, the latest polls show that more than half of the South Korean people call on the government to strongly protest the matter to the United States.

Commissioned by News Tomato, the polling agency Media Tomato conducted a survey of 1,035 adults in South Korea from April 10 to 12. The results show that 56.2% of the respondents believe that the South Korean government should strongly protest to the US, far exceeding the respondents (39%) who support “private and calm handling”.

Korean media said that in the past few days, many South Korean lawmakers have also spoken out, criticizing the US surveillance incident.

On the 11th, Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party of South Korea, said that it is difficult to rule out the possibility of the U.S. monitoring. If true, he would urge the U.S. to apologize. Apologize to prevent similar incidents from happening again; on the same day, Park Hong-geun, whip of the Democratic Party, also stated that the government should demand an apology from the US side.