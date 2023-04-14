Video source: Hainan News Network

On April 14, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a retreat centering on in-depth study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and accelerated the promotion of Hainan’s comprehensive deepening of reform and opening up and the construction of a free trade port. The outstanding problems in the construction of the trade port have formed a province-wide research topic led by the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee to solve development problems through in-depth investigation and research.

Feng Fei, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over the meeting, and Acting Governor Liu Xiaoming and other provincial leaders attended the meeting.

The meeting adhered to the leadership of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee to take the lead in demonstrating, in-depth search and analysis of fundamental, overall, and strategic issues that restrict high-quality development, and the overall, systematic, and synergistic issues that restrict the construction of Hainan Free Trade Port and the public’s strong and long-term feedback. Unsolved urgent, difficult and anxious issues, summarized and sorted out ten research topics——

The first is how to ensure the correct political direction of the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port, embody the core essence of the “five persistences” with Chinese characteristics in actual work, study and establish a work classification promotion mechanism, and accurately grasp the dialectical relationship between emancipating the mind and sticking to the bottom line, To be neither aggressive nor stagnant.

The second is how to speed up the operation of the whole island’s customs closure, grasp the “three lists”, accurately draw the “portrait” of the closure, improve the level of system integration and innovation, and promote the actual effect of various policies from “bonsai” to “landscape” “, forming a superimposed effect of policy dividends and reform dividends.

The third is how to not only adhere to the “one game of chess in the whole province, integrate the whole island into one city”, but also fully stimulate the enthusiasm of cities and counties, strengthen the guarantee of land, forest, sea and funds, and better promote high-quality development.

·Fourth, how to adhere to the ecological province, expand the transformation path of “two mountains”, and implement the functions of “reservoir, grain storage, money storage, and carbon storage” of the tropical rainforest national park.

Fifthly, how to effectively solve the urgent, difficult and anxious problems of the masses, and continuously improve the sense of gain of the masses.

Sixth, how to speed up the filling of talent, the biggest shortcoming in the construction of a free trade port, and promote the talent work to show a new atmosphere, new actions, and new results.

Seventh, how to combine the new round of institutional reforms to achieve breakthroughs in consolidating grassroots foundations and strengthening grassroots governance.

Eighth, how to consolidate and deepen the achievements of work style and capacity building, adhere to the simultaneous development of “positive incentives” and “reverse punishment”, and stimulate the motivation of officers and entrepreneurial vitality.

Ninth, how to implement the overall national security concept, promote the effective operation of major risk prevention and control mechanisms, and never make subversive mistakes on fundamental issues.

Tenth is how to systematically manage corruption in public works construction and other fields, and unswervingly and comprehensively govern the party strictly.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to carry out research carefully, pay attention to overall coordination, strengthen effect evaluation, and resolve to solve several outstanding problems that are fundamental, universal, affect the whole body and can see actual effects, form a good example, and promote thematic education Go deep and down to earth.

original title:

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a theme education retreat to emphasize

Find out the prominent problems in the research and ensure the actual effect of the investigation and research

Reporter: Li Lei















Editor in charge: Yang Ziwei