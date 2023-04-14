Home Health Silvio Berlusconi, ninth night of hospitalization in peace. No bulletin today. LIVE
Silvio Berlusconi is on the tenth day of hospitalization in intensive care at San Raffaele. The ninth night passed quietly with the doctors still talking about cautious reassurances. In fact, yesterday morning the hospital issued the medical bulletin updating the former premier’s state of health, the third after that of April 6 and Easter Monday, while in the afternoon his son Pier Silvio spoke to journalists. “In the last 72 hours – reads the bulletin signed by Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri, the primary doctors who are following him – there has been a further constant improvement in respiratory and renal function, with effective containment of leukocytosis and inflammatory syndrome” . However, the two specialists reiterate, “the overall clinical picture indicates the continuation of treatment in an intensive care setting”. No new medical bulletin is expected today.

