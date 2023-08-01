U.S. Wildfire Crosses Border, Forcing Evacuation Orders in Canadian Town

U.S. Wildfire Spreads “Cross-Border” to Canada Border Town, Issues Evacuation Orders

August 1, 2023 – An out-of-control wildfire that originated in Washington State, USA, has now spread across the border into Canada, prompting evacuation orders in the town of Osoyoos, British Columbia. The wildfire, named “Eagle Bluff,” is currently estimated to be four kilometers away from Osoyoos, with a burning area of approximately 885 hectares on the Canadian side and 2,000 hectares on the US side, according to reports from the British Columbia wildfire management department.

In response to the escalating situation, firefighting authorities in Canada have deployed advance team helicopters and heavy firefighting equipment to the scene. Eric Thompson, an official from the Okanagan-Similkameen local government, announced during a news conference that the evacuation order encompasses the area north of the Canada-U.S. border, extending to the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 3, as well as areas west and north along Highway 3.

Thompson further revealed that a total of 732 properties have been evacuated, affecting 2,094 individuals. Additionally, 132 people have sought emergency assistance. As the wildfire continues to spread rapidly, residents of Osoyoos and its surrounding areas remain on high alert.

The wildfire, which sparked on July 30, has already caused considerable damage in both the United States and Canada. It poses a threat not only to human lives but also to the local wildlife and ecosystem. Efforts are underway to bring the blaze under control and prevent further devastation.

The situation is being closely monitored by authorities, who are collaborating across international borders to address the crisis effectively. The spread of this wildfire serves as a stark reminder of the urgency and importance of proactive measures in combating climate change and mitigating its impact on natural disasters.

