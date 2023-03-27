Although Ubisoft had previously confirmed its presence at E3, the French company announced today that it will not be present at the showfloor of the Los Angeles fair; at the same time, however, the publisher will offer us a new Ubisoft Forward event on June 12around the same time as E3 and just one day after Showcase Xbox e di Starfieldscheduled for June 11.

Ubisoft is only the latest of many houses, among which we also find Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony, who have decided to desert the Los Angeles Convention Center, historic location of E3; for us who follow the event from home, however, it shouldn’t change much: in fact, several conferences are planned – E3 or otherwise – in the first half of June, so we shouldn’t be left without bombastic announcements and unexpected surprises. We can’t wait to bring it all back to you!