Listen to the audio version of the article

A new supplementary contract is on the way for the 4,000 workers of the Metro group. The company and the trade unions (Filcams and Uiltucs) have in fact signed the hypothesis of an agreement which will support the implementation of the multi-channel strategy and which, once approved by the workers’ assemblies, will be ratified and will concern everyone.

In fact, among the main points shared with the union is the application of the same conditions to collaborators of Metro Italia and Metro Dolomiti, the enhancement of the contribution of employees in achieving results through the Performance Bonus, expanded and updated on the basis of new economic parameters to align it with the corporate strategy. In addition, the welfare system is being strengthened to cover the needs of different age groups and personal and family needs in different areas. According to the human resources director of Metro, Vanessa Catania, the agreement « puts people at the center and supports a healthy and virtuous work environment, where the multi-channel strategy can be implemented with the simultaneous development of the Cash and Carry, Food Service Distribution and Digital channels ». Going into the merits, as a note from Filcams and Uiltucs explains, among the many positive advances, in addition to the setting up of trade union relations, the pre-existing contractual welfare system was reconfirmed from sickness, to canteen, to the right to study, to parental leave, and permits for medical visits, leave for women victims of violence and the inclusion of a solidarity holiday fund have been added.

Furthermore, all workers will receive 200 euros in their welfare portfolio starting next September: they will be expendable on primary use goods, shopping vouchers, transport, education and training, health, family support services and social assistance, free time, assistance healthcare and medical expenses, retirement funds.

As for working hours, the pre-existing 38, 37.45 and 36-hour hourly schemes and the recognition of overtime remain confirmed, as well as the accrual of the 38 hours over two years instead of over the four years as envisaged by the national contract.

For weekend work, pay for Sunday and public holidays is improved, while the regulation of work organization which guarantees free Saturdays and limits Sunday services is extended to the entire sales network. The contract also makes it possible to limit services even for those who have a Sunday obligation.