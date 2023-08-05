Home » Udinese-Al Rayyan / Ecco Sottil: “The team is working very well”
The Juventus coach had his say in view of the next meetings which will kick off the season. Here are his post match statements

Mister Sottil took stock at the end of the last friendly match before the actual start of the season. Next week we will take the field and it will be done against a good level team that will be one between Catanzaro (newly promoted to Serie B) and Foggia (stopped only in the play-off final in Lega Pro). Two clubs that absolutely want to show off and as a result Udinese absolutely cannot afford to underestimate a commitment of this type. Yesterday evening, as previously mentioned, Mr. Sottil spoke. Here are his statements on the match played last night against Al Rayyan.

The opponent was great and gave us a lot of trouble. Today we could have scored so many goals, also because of the different chances we had. Tomorrow morning all those who didn’t take the field today will play. I want to have everyone ready for the start of the season.” Sottil then spoke in general about this preparation and the team: “The whole group is working at its best, despite the fact that several members have changed over the last year. There is still a lot to work onbut that’s exactly why we’re here”. Before concluding, there were also statements about the new possible goal duo.

Thauvin e Beto

“To date, Florian Thauvin and Beto are the most experienced couple and also the one who is physically at the top”. Then there was also a few words on the new arrivals and on the very young Semedo in his first season among the greats: “Vivaldo is a player as young as he is interesting, as is Oier Zarraga. We just need to give the two boys time”. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the club and on the incoming and outgoing market. The sale of Scamacca to Atalanta opens a new window for Beto. The neroazzurri could close the shot <<

