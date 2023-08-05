Hansa Rostock after a late win over SV Elversberg leaders in the 2nd division

With a spectacular victory, Hansa Rostock took the lead in the second division for at least one night. The team was behind promoted SV Elversberg well into injury time, but still won 2-1 (0-0). Holstein Kiel also got their second win in a 2-1 (0-0) win against SpVgg Greuther Fürth, there were no goals between St. Pauli and Fortuna Düsseldorf.

After the lead by Carlo Sickinger (56th), Elversberg was close to the historic first win in the new league. But then things got turbulent: First Jannik Rochelt (90+2) failed with a penalty kick on goalkeeper Jannik Rochelt, on the other side newcomer Juan José Perea (on loan from VfB Stuttgart) scored the game with two goals (90+10 and 90 .+13) on the head. Salary was number one.

“This is a dream for me. I became a father three days ago, this is for my wife and my children,” said match winner Perea, who was only committed on Friday, on Sky. His goals were the latest in the second division since detailed data collection began in 2006/07.

Holstein Kiel also have six points on their account, Fürth had to give up the top of the table again a week after beating SC Paderborn 5-0. The Fürth lead by Branimir Hrgota (63rd) after a goalkeeping error was equalized by Jonas Sterner (68th) before a short time later Shuto Machino (71st, penalty kick) turned the game around.

At the Millerntor, the duel between the fifth and fourth place in the previous season didn’t result in any goals, but it was great entertainment. Fortuna got off to a stormy start a week after beating Hertha BSC 1-0, but St. Pauli’s Jackson Irvine had the first big chance with a shot from 19 meters into the crossbar (8′). There was also a varied game that followed, with St. Pauli’s Karol Mets seeing the red card shortly before the end (83′). In the end it was 0-0 at the same place as it was three months ago.

From 8.30 p.m. Bundesliga relegated Schalke 04 are expecting 1. FC Kaiserslautern. On Sunday (1.30 p.m. / Sky) Hamburger SV and Karlsruher SC also have the chance to increase their account to six points in a direct duel.

