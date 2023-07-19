Udinese-Ask Klagenfurt 2-1 / LIVE: Silvestri makes a mistake, the distances are halved

Udinese takes the field for his second engagement of the season. Andrea Sottil’s team wants to confirm its top form after this Sunday’s great race. Even today the opponent is not one of the strongest, but he will do everything to put the Pozzo family club in difficulty. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s start with live coverage of the match:

1′ – The referee blows the whistle for kick-off.

9′ – First big chance for the bianconeri. France’s Florian Thauvin fired from the edge of the penalty area, but his looping effort was sent straight for a corner.

15′ – Beto devours the opening goal. Bijol puts a perfect ball in the middle, the Portuguese headers but hits it too weakly. It remains equal.

21′ – Thauvin takes a free-kick from the edge, but the ball goes wide.

28′ – GOOOOL UDINESE! Beto gets himself a penalty and converts it by firing a cannon shot under the crossbar.

31′ – A very good chance for Ask Klagenfurt. Silvestri saves from a close range header, performing a real miracle.

37′ – GOOOOL UDINESE! Florian Thauvin eats up the opposing defense and with a cross shot beats the goalkeeper. Goal of fine workmanship for the double black and white advantage.

40′ – Beto still very close to scoring. He headbutts and crosses, but the ball goes wide of the Austrian goalkeeper.

44′ – GOL ASK KLAGENFURT! take advantage of a mistake by Marco Silvestri and Oier Zarraga and shorten the distance. 2-1 the result two minutes from the end of the first fraction.

