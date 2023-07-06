Home » Udinese – Ausilio on Samardzic: “The squad needs these players”
Udinese – Ausilio on Samardzic: “The squad needs these players”

Udinese – Ausilio on Samardzic: "The squad needs these players"

Neroazzurri director Piero Ausilio spoke about one of the many Juventus players, Samardzic. Here are the declarations of the black and blue

The manager of the black and blue team spoke about Lazar Samardzic, one of the many names put on the list of favorites by the Milan club. The words towards the footballer were very clear, let’s take a look at all of Piero Ausilio’s statements in detail: “Once these remarks have been made, we can think how to complete the departmentwhich is already strong and competitive”. He then continued: “the ideal squad for all competitions and to go all the way has need important players and that there is competitiveness having the double role. In the end, we will be these”. Lazar has been labeled as Mkhitaryan’s alter ego, consequently the neroazzurri will do everything to be able to ensure it. We will see in the coming weeks if the decisive thrust actually arrives. Changing the subject quickly, don’t miss all the declarations of yesterday evening. Federico Balzaretti, here is the first conference as a black and white

