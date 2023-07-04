Home » Udinese – Becao al Toro transfer market? / The grenades surpass the Goddess
Udinese – Becao al Toro transfer market? / The grenades surpass the Goddess

Udinese – Becao al Toro transfer market? / The grenades surpass the Goddess

Brazilian footballer Rodrigo Becao keeps getting close to opposing teams. Here are all the latest from him on his possible farewell to Udinese

The Brazilian footballer Rodrigo Becao keep working for next season. His farewell continues to approach and there are several companies that want to ensure his performance. All teams playing with a three-man back could find in Rodrigo a great shot to strengthen their rearguard. Right now the team in pole position seems to be the Turin by Urban Cairo. The company needs to strengthen its defense and in these hours it is working to close the blow. We went from an initial offer of six million euros to that current for seven. It is still not enough to ensure the performance of the Brazilian. Udinese does not come to terms (for the moment) and knows that it takes ten million to sell Rodrigo Becao outright. Quickly changing the subject, don’t lose them all the latest on the Brazilian Walace

