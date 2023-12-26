Udinese-Bologna / Motta without his pupil: here are all the details

Motta’s Bologna will have to do without their pupil during the next championship match. Here are all the details on the team

Thiago Motta absolutely has to do without that who is in all respects one of his pupils. The coach who coaches Bologna is preparing for a truly important match like the one against Udinese. A match in which the Bianconeri will have to give everything to try to bring home the three points against one of the best teams in the entire championship.

To date it seems to be able to raise Ndoye attack wing white flag. The match winner of the Italian Cup match against Simone Inzaghi’s Neroazzurri is unlikely to be available to the coach due to a muscle problem.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

December 26 – 11.43am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

