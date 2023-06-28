Udinese – Contracts expiring near, decided who will leave the team / Review

Udinese continues to work ahead of next season. The management still needs to sort out several situations before it can be defined as settled again this season. To date, the players’ contracts have not yet been finalized and as a result several team members have their agreements ending in a few days.

Now it depends on the team that will decide what to do with certain players and above all it will be possible to see who is still at the center of the project and who is ready for a new adventure. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start immediately with the press review <<

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

