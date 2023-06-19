Udinese – Farewell to Pierpaolo Marino / We’re working on the substitute: the day

The Juventus club will have to do without Pierpaolo Marino. We are already working on replacing him, here’s who will be the successor of the former Napoli

The news of the day is undoubtedly the farewell of Pier Paolo Marino to the Friuli Venezia Giulia company. The path between the director of the technical area and Udinese will be interrupted on 30 June when the contract expires. This news hit Udine like a real bolt from the blue. Everything was set for another season together and the farewell seemed to have been scheduled for the end of 2024, instead the company in mutual agreement seems to have decided to take another path. Now we just have to see who will be the possible replacement of the former Napoli.

The new name for the management is already written, we are talking about Federico Balzaretti. It seems to be only a matter of time before the former full-back of the national team becomes in effect the new black and white director. Only one question mark remains. We need to find out if Balza will be joined by another manager or will take care of the Friulian team alone. Before closing, the classic update on the market cannot be missing. To date there isn’t much to tell, given that the negotiations seem to affect the decision taken by the company. Quickly changing the subject, don’t lose everyone the details on the farewell of the director Marino

June 19 – 7.00pm

© breaking latest news