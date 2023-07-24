Udinese – From the match against Leipzig to the updates on Samardzic / Matchday

The Juventus team is preparing for the next match of its pre-season. In the meantime, there are also updates on Samardzic

Udinese prepares for fourth friendly match of his preseason. After three victories it’s time to raise the bar a lot. On the other side of the playing field there will be the Leipzig by Marco Rose. The Germans come from an excellent season overall which guaranteed them a placement in the Champions League and also victory in the national cup. After these two objectives were achieved, a great transfer campaign was also thought of to further strengthen the next opponents of the bianconeri. We’ll see if Andrea Sottil’s team will be able to put a company in difficulty that is booked as a favorite.

News doesn’t come only from the training field, but also from the transfer market. In these hours we are working mainly on outgoing operations. One team in particular is making fake papers to get closer to the very young Lazar Samardzic. We are talking about the neroazzurri coached by Simone Inzaghi. Director Piero Ausilio sees in the Serbian a talent ready for the finalist team during the previous Big Ears Cup. An agreement is currently being sought through technical counterparts. Udinese hasn’t opened yet, but the situation could change as the days go by.

The team run by the Zhang family, is thinking of insert two midfielders in order to get to the boy born in Berlin. The first name is John Fabian who did well with the Reggina shirt, while the second profile is that of Stefano Sensi. After the relaunch with Monza, confirmation with the Udinese shirt could arrive. Only as the days go by will we find out if this deal could actually take off. Let’s get ready for a crackling last month of the transfer market. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the field. Today the new away kit was presented. Here are the pictures <<

