Jinkeyuan Community in Yuhua District Selected as National Pilot for Complete Community Construction: Changsha to Create 121 “Green and Complete” Residential Communities by 2026

Jinkeyuan Community in Yuhua District Selected as National Pilot Project for Complete Community Construction

Changsha, China – The Jinkeyuan Community in Yuhua District has been chosen as a national pilot project for complete community construction. This announcement was made by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and other departments, who recently issued a notice regarding the selection of complete community construction pilots in 106 communities across the country.

Among the three communities selected in Hunan Province, Jinkeyuan Community is the only one in Changsha City to be chosen. This designation recognizes the efforts and progress made by the community in creating a complete and sustainable living environment.

The news was confirmed by the Changsha Urban Habitat Environment Bureau, which also revealed that Changsha aims to create 121 “green and complete” residential communities by 2026. In line with this goal, the bureau has issued the “Changsha City ‘Green and Complete’ Residential Community Establishment Implementation Plan (2022-2026)”.

A complete community is defined as one that provides adequate public service facilities, convenient commercial services, proper infrastructure, ample public spaces, comprehensive property management, and a strong sense of belonging among residents. The initiative aims to enhance the quality of life for residents by creating livable and sustainable neighborhoods that promote community engagement and well-being.

Jinke Park in Jinkeyuan Community has emerged as a focal point for the green and complete community renovation efforts. The community has witnessed significant improvements, including the repair of bumpy roads, installation of stainless steel and anti-corrosion wood handrails, addition of leisure chairs, and the installation of elevators in old buildings for the convenience of the residents.

The renovation plan for Jinkeyuan Community includes various projects such as shed replacement, roof waterproofing, rain and sewage diversion, house facade renovation, and road upgrades. These projects are designed to prioritize green integrity, age-friendliness, and barrier-free accessibility. The community aims to attract social capital, revitalize idle resources, and promote multi-party consultation, joint construction, governance, and resource-sharing through the leadership of party building.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that Changsha plans to delineate 405 urban residential community “living circles” within various districts, including Xiangjiang New District, Furong District, Tianxin District, Kaifu District, Yuhua District, Wangcheng District, and Changsha County. This initiative aims to create 242 evaluation-oriented “living circles” and 163 development-oriented “living circles”, encompassing 87 streets and towns. The creation work will focus on relatively mature urban residential communities with concentrated populations.

In the coming years, Changsha will establish standards and evaluation rules for the creation of “green and complete” residential communities, and conduct self-examinations of the 242 urban residential communities to ensure they meet the set standards. The city aims to achieve the standards of “green and complete” residential communities in 121 urban residential community “living circles” by the end of 2026.

The selection of Jinkeyuan Community as a national pilot project for complete community construction, along with Changsha’s commitment to creating “green and complete” residential communities, highlights the city’s dedication towards sustainable urban development and improving the living conditions of its residents.

