Udinese – Here is owner Pozzo: "We are already competitive, we can do…"
Patron Giampaolo Pozzo had his say on the Juventus team. Here are the president’s statements after a anything but positive start

He boss Giampaolo Pozzo commented this start to the season by his boys. Certainly not the start that everyone expected, but the team wants to relaunch itself and consequently we do not miss the statements of the Juventus owner.

The words of the president

“I still think about a few games, but I hope that the team has already implemented Sottil’s concepts, because they saw each other. I’m not looking for alibis, I’m not talking about luck and bad luck, but in this last match the ball just didn’t want to go in. In normality, I think we can already be competitive and have a good championship“.

September 28 – 09:28

