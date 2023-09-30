Ian Foster, New Zealand coach: “We put ourselves under pressure”

Ian Foster (New Zealand coach, Italy winner): “We are very satisfied with this performance, we have worked a lot since the Namibia match (71-3 victory). For ten days we have been under pressure to achieve this performance. We were very involved in this preparation. I am proud of the players. I would like to pay tribute to Sam Whitelock, an immense warrior, who has just signed his 149th selection in the black jersey. We played well, started the match well with a good first twenty minutes.

But the Italians can still create a surprise against France. A lot of people panicked after our loss to France in the opening match. We responded in the match that counted. We have put ourselves in a position to control our destiny. We insisted on precision, more than on discipline. We made a few mistakes at the start of the second half which allowed the Italians to come back. But we were able to get back on track. »

Ardie Savea (New Zealand captain): “I’m very happy with the guys, the effort they’ve made, it’s nice. I am happy with the work of our forwards who enabled our three quarters. During the haka, Kamate was preferred to Kapa O’pongo at the request of Aaron Smith, in homage to the soldiers of the Maori Battalion who fell at Monte Casino during the Second World War. »

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

