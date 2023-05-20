Udinese – Here is the probable formation / Doubt for Sottil to be the first striker

Tomorrow we take to the field and Udinese will have to battle to be able to reach the left side of the final standings. The company led by coach Andrea Sottil (who has just renewed until 2024). He still wants to give his fans some joy before the end of the season against the Old Lady. The first team from the capital will present themselves on the other side of the field tomorrow afternoon. A square team that has a great desire to make a difference and conquer a placement in the top four of our championship. To date, however, we need to go and see the possible choices of the two technicians in concrete terms. There is still some ballot on both sides. Here are the twenty-two owners in view of tomorrow’s match at the Dacia Arena.

The ballots

As previously mentioned, both teams still have some doubts to resolve. Let’s start from the home team that has to digest the disqualification of Rodrigo Becao, who will be replaced by Adam Masina and above all who has yet to decide who will be the starting striker. At the moment the favorite seems to be the Portuguese Beto, but his conditions are not yet 100%. Precisely for this reason we cannot rule out a possible ownership of until the end Ilya Nestorovsky with the former Portimonense striker ready to enter the current match. The Biancocelesti, on the other hand, at the moment have to resolve one big doubt: who to deploy instead of the long-term patient Cataldi? The favorite seems to be Matias Vecino who has given more guarantees, but Marco Antonio also wants to fight for a starting position. Quickly changing the subject, don’t lose them all the latest on the renewal of Andrea Sottil <<