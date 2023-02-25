The new arrival of the former Cagliari coach has brought an air of revolution to the Ligurian home: this is how the team will play in their debut

Udinese has already begun its work in view of the next league matches. The match on Sunday afternoon at 6 pm will truly be a fundamental crossroads for this season and above all for a team that has a great desire to make a difference. In the meantime, the opponent of the moment has given a drastic turn to his season. In fact, the official announcement arrived yesterday Leonardo Semplici on the Spezia bench. Let’s see how the formation of La Spezia changes.

Both Gotti and Semplici marry the 3-5-2 as a module. The big differences between the two coaches are the concepts and the style of play. The former Cagliari coach, in fact, takes advantage of a lot the outside lanes always a strong point of his formations. Furthermore, in Semplici’s ideas there is always a physically strong centre-forward as was Petagna at SPAL, or Pavoletti in his Cagliari. This type of footballer reflects very well the characteristics of M’bala Nzolawhich will therefore be even more at the center of the project.

The probable starting eleven — As mentioned, the form would remain 3-5-2, the hierarchies shouldn’t change much. In goal there are no reasons not to reconfirm Dragowski. In front of him in the 3 defense there will be for sure Nikolaou, con Caldara, Wisniewski, Ampadu and Amian, in four to contend for two places. The 5-man midfield should be made up of Agudelo and Bourabia ai lati di Esposito, with Ekdal and Kovalenko alternatives as first alternatives waiting for Zurkowski. While on the side lanes we should find, pending the return of Holm and Bastoni, who could also play as left midfielder, Gyasi and Reca. The attack should consist of Nzola certain of the place, with Green and Shomurodov ready to compete for the other starting shirt. See also Nigeria: Malam Bako, new Isis leader in West Africa killed: eliminated a few days after his predecessor

SPICE (3-5-2):Dragowski; Ampadu/North, Caldara/Wisniewski, Nikolaou; Gyasi/Holm, Bourabia, Esposito, Agudelo, Reca; Road, Green/Shomurodov. All.: Simple.

