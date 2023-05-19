Udinese-Lazio | Beto can’t make it, it’s still the turn of the Pereyra-Nesto duo

Subtle, freshly renewedwill be called to the enterprise the day after tomorrow in the challenge valid for the 36th day of A league against Lazio. The biancocelesti, fourth in the standings, in Udine, could celebrate the mathematical qualification in the Champions League, while the bianconeri for their part want to end the season in the best possible way. Sottil will not have it available Becao disqualified, in his place it will be a Monthcon Perez which will move to the right. In attack doubtful Beto. In the case of a forfeit of the Lusitano, he will play Nestorovsky with behind him the tucu Pereyra.