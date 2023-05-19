Udinese-Lazio | Beto can’t make it, it’s still the turn of the Pereyra-Nesto duo

Technicians with practically forced formations. Sottil does not recover the Portuguese who at most will go on the bench. Ok Vecino for Sarri
Subtle, freshly renewedwill be called to the enterprise the day after tomorrow in the challenge valid for the 36th day of A league against Lazio. The biancocelesti, fourth in the standings, in Udine, could celebrate the mathematical qualification in the Champions League, while the bianconeri for their part want to end the season in the best possible way. Sottil will not have it available Becao disqualified, in his place it will be a Monthcon Perez which will move to the right. In attack doubtful Beto. In the case of a forfeit of the Lusitano, he will play Nestorovsky with behind him the tucu Pereyra.
Udinese (3-5-1-1): New Year’s Eve; Masina, Bijol, Perez; Ebosele, Samardzic, Walace, Lovric, Udogie; Pereyra; Nestorovsky. All.: Subt
Lazio (4-3-3): provedel; Hysaj, Casale, Romagnoli, Pellegrini; Milinkovic-Savic, Vecino, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.All.: Sarri
Problems for Sarri
Some training problem also for Maurice Sarri. The coach lost Cataldi at the San Siro due to injury. Directed ready to relaunch Neighbor, although it is not at its best. It’s not in perfect condition either Marusic. In his place one between Pellegrini and Lazzari, with the former being a slight favourite. Attack forward with trident Immobile, Zaccagni and Felipe Anderson. Quickly changing the subject, let’s go back to the championship and you can’t miss all the photos of the new black and white shirt. Announced the fourth kit only for Sunday’s match <<
