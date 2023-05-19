Home » Udinese-Lazio | Beto can’t make it, it’s still the turn of the Pereyra-Nesto duo
World

Udinese-Lazio | Beto can’t make it, it’s still the turn of the Pereyra-Nesto duo

by admin
Udinese-Lazio | Beto can’t make it, it’s still the turn of the Pereyra-Nesto duo

Technicians with practically forced formations. Sottil does not recover the Portuguese who at most will go on the bench. Ok Vecino for Sarri

Subtle, freshly renewedwill be called to the enterprise the day after tomorrow in the challenge valid for the 36th day of A league against Lazio. The biancocelesti, fourth in the standings, in Udine, could celebrate the mathematical qualification in the Champions League, while the bianconeri for their part want to end the season in the best possible way. Sottil will not have it available Becao disqualified, in his place it will be a Monthcon Perez which will move to the right. In attack doubtful Beto. In the case of a forfeit of the Lusitano, he will play Nestorovsky with behind him the tucu Pereyra.

Udinese (3-5-1-1): New Year’s Eve; Masina, Bijol, Perez; Ebosele, Samardzic, Walace, Lovric, Udogie; Pereyra; Nestorovsky. All.: Subt

Lazio (4-3-3): provedel; Hysaj, Casale, Romagnoli, Pellegrini; Milinkovic-Savic, Vecino, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.All.: Sarri

Problems for Sarri

Some training problem also for Maurice Sarri. The coach lost Cataldi at the San Siro due to injury. Directed ready to relaunch Neighbor, although it is not at its best. It’s not in perfect condition either Marusic. In his place one between Pellegrini and Lazzari, with the former being a slight favourite. Attack forward with trident Immobile, Zaccagni and Felipe Anderson. Quickly changing the subject, let’s go back to the championship and you can’t miss all the photos of the new black and white shirt. Announced the fourth kit only for Sunday’s match <<

See also  Israel, Netanyahu fires Defense Minister Gallant after criticism of the justice reform

May 19, 2023 (change May 19, 2023 | 18:01)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

FROM SUDAN TO PAKISTAN, THE EMPIRE DON’T GET...

US press distorts or ignores violent Jewish-supremacist Flag...

Air routes between Russia and Georgia have been...

Shock video in the New York Times, Greece...

“Shot in the chest and back” with a...

“How Greece abandons migrants at sea”, the shocking...

Xi Jinping “snatches” Central Asia from Putin: here...

Zelensky at the Arab League steals the show...

Vatican City State: Car breaks into Porta Sant...

Lana Del Rey publishes “Say Yes To Heaven”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy