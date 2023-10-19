Udinese-Lecce / We need the perfect match, but there is one fact that is scary

Against Lecce we need the perfect match at all costs, but today there is one fact that is truly scary. Here’s all the latest on the meeting

Udinese is rapidly approaching the next match of championship. On Monday afternoon Andrea Sottil’s team will play the match that is worth a start to the season. The coach knows very well that he is on the gridiron and yet another defeat could mean goodbye which would be almost immediate. We need a perfect match, but there is one fact that worries all Juventus fans.

No players among the Friulians he has never scored a goal against Lecce. A unique and truly particular fact, even if it must be taken into account that several players are new and consequently have never played against the Salento team.

