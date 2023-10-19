Home » Udinese-Lecce / We need the perfect match, but there is one fact that is scary
World

Udinese-Lecce / We need the perfect match, but there is one fact that is scary

by admin
Udinese-Lecce / We need the perfect match, but there is one fact that is scary

Against Lecce we need the perfect match at all costs, but today there is one fact that is truly scary. Here’s all the latest on the meeting

Udinese is rapidly approaching the next match of championship. On Monday afternoon Andrea Sottil’s team will play the match that is worth a start to the season. The coach knows very well that he is on the gridiron and yet another defeat could mean goodbye which would be almost immediate. We need a perfect match, but there is one fact that worries all Juventus fans.

No players among the Friulians he has never scored a goal against Lecce. A unique and truly particular fact, even if it must be taken into account that several players are new and consequently have never played against the Salento team.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

October 19 – 09:13

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Who is António Guterres and why the UN has so far not played a real role in the Ukraine-Russia war

You may also like

News Udinese / Masina wants to be there...

Rise in Robberies and Violence in Cuba Amidst...

Between ethnic prohibitions and love: Paul and Marie,...

War ~ MOH Adventure

President Xiomara Castro Advocates for Zero Hunger at...

Mario Iorgulescu, definitively sentenced to prison with execution

Daily horoscope for October 19, 2023 | Magazine...

Germany Tightens Border Controls to Stop Cuban Immigration

Weather forecast October 19, 2023 | weather forecast

who knows the truth? by Maria Serena Natale...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy