World

Watford’s technical director has spoken out on news that the EFL has opened an investigation into the Kamara affair

Yesterday a very important communication arrived from one of the most famous and prestigious bodies in all of English football. The EFL has placed lGiampaolo Pozzo’s Udinese and Gino Pozzo’s Watford due to a market transaction not exactly clear to the investigators. The protagonist of the situation is the wing defender who arrived this summer from the English for a figure very close to twenty million euros. Now the bianconeri will have to explain in the right classrooms why the investment in the French footballer Hassane Kamara it was done at such a figure.

The English Federation will then initiate several checks to ensure that the price tag has not been inflated on purpose. We recall that the Watford bought Kamara only for £3.6 million and after eight months in the Hornets’ coffers they’re almost there twenty million euros. Operation that intrigued the direction of the Championship.

Watford manager

Following news that the EFL has opened an investigation into theKamara affair between Watford and Udinesethe London club has released an official statement, leaving the floor to the technical director Ben Mangawho expressed himself thus on the matter: “History says nothing but that it is one repetition of the rules relating to transfers involving related parties. Of course we expect the EFL to review all transactions. It’s normal. Kamara’s transfer was independently assessed in Italy as it is a transaction with related parties, therefore it has already been evaluated”. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship matches. The captain returns from the first minute <<

March 10 – 16:46

© breaking latest news

