Balneari, the Council of State rejects Meloni: no extension to the concessions

Balneari, the Council of State rejects Meloni: no extension to the concessions

Bathing concessions, Centinaio (Lega): “We demand the rule, the government accelerates the mapping”

No Automatic Renewal from the maritime state concessions: the rules that ordered the automatic extension of the beach concessions “are in contrast” with article 12 of the European directive and, therefore, “must not be applied”. Today the State Council in the sentence in which it accepts the appeal against the decision of the municipality of Manduria to extend until 2033 maritime state concessions.

The vice president of the Senate intervened on the new decision of the Council of State Gian Marco Centinaio of the League who declared: “The sentence of the Council of State does not surprise us. The judges already in 2021 had announced that any extension following the bathing concessions would have been considered by them to be ineffective. However, we claim the rule introduced with the conversion into law of the ‘Milleproroghe’ and the right of Parliament to legislate. All the more reason after this pronouncement, we invite the government to speed up the mapping of the coasts”.

