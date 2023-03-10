Listen to the audio version of the article

The latest to join the patrol of the twelve Regions and autonomous Provinces that have already said goodbye to the “bureaucracy” of the medical certificate for returning to school after five days of absence is Tuscany. Who just recently approved his regional law which abolishes this “paperwork” now considered useless even by doctors because those who have a virus are not normally contagious during convalescence. And so after a shower of tampons and recovery certificates due to the Covid emergency, half of Italy returns to normal.

A measure to simplify the life of families

The new rule on medical certificates for returning to school, no longer necessary even after five days of continuous absence, will soon be fully operational in Tuscany as well. the president of the region, Eugene Giani, in fact promulgated the law, approved unanimously by the Regional Council on a proposal from the junta in February. Fifteen days after publication in the Official Bulletin, which will take place shortly, the law will enter into force. «It is a rule that will simplify life for families, but which does not create risks for public health and in the classroom for sick students – comments the president of Tuscany -. The necessary prophylaxis interventions, in the event of epidemics or diffusive and dangerous diseases, will in fact be implemented regardless of the medical certificate”.

Even the doctors agree: it’s useless in convalescence

After all, the doctors themselves explain, most infectious diseases are transmitted already from the incubation period and, more rarely, during convalescence. And it is on the basis of these studies and opinions of the scientific community that Tuscany has decided to propose the abolition of the previously requested medical certificate after five days of absence. Even the world of education has expressed itself favorably. The medical certificate for readmission to school had already been canceled in eleven regions and autonomous provinces: Lombardy, Piedmont, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Province of Trento, Province of Bolzano, Emilia-Romagna, Umbria, Marche, Lazio and Veneto. Now this group also joins the Tuscany. In fact, the matter falls within the concurrent legislative competence of the Regions.