Udinese Market | Arab sirens for Pereyra: the Argentine is tempted

The Juventus captain, now released, could leave Italian football to move to Saudi Arabia too

From today the Tucu Pereyra it is officially released and therefore purchasable on a free transfer. In addition to the companies that have been reflecting on the Juventus captain who turned 32 in January for some time, there would also have been polls by Arab clubs. He reports it Gianluca DiMarziowithout naming specific names.

So even the Saudi superpowers have their eyes on the player. The Pif fund he has initiated contacts with the Argentine’s entourage and would be interested in placing a coup to reinforce his squad. Born in 1991, Pereyra would bring experience in a championship that he is changing and a good dose of flexibility. The Argentine would find his natural position on the frontline, but if necessary he could also be used as a winger in midfield. A position that he has already held at Udinese, where Sottil used him as fifth in the 3-5-2 for a fair number of games.

Time for reflections

The track that leads to Pereyra it will therefore have to be taken into consideration: the Arabs could secure a quality player without having to invest in the Argentine’s card. In six years with Juventus Udinese, Pereyra scored 175 appearances and 21 goals. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. The neroazzurri like Lazar Samardzic: all the details

July 2nd – 11.35am

