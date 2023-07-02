How to regulate the intestine after the holidays, tricks to go to the bathroom with serenity

Do you know that there are tricks to regulate the bowel after the holidays? From now on you can go to the bathroom without problems.

When you return from vacation, the problem is not only that of putting the contents of the suitcases back in place, but also that of regulating the intestines. You know that Is it possible to do it without stress and medicines?

There are solutions to resume your normal routine, including going to the bathroom regularly. Nature offers us adequate remedies to help the body get rid of toxins by purifying itself effortlessly.

The tricks to regulate the intestine when the holidays return

Holidays are the perfect time to relax, abandon the daily routine and indulge in some gluttony. But all this fun can have a negative effect on our digestive system, leaving thesluggish intestine and causing the sensation of swelling and heaviness.

The tricks to follow to regulate the intestine (tantasalute.it)

Fortunately, there are some things we can do to restore gut health.

One of the best ways to reactivate our intestines is to drink lots of water. Water helps keep the digestive tract moist and lubricated and helps prevent constipation. Try to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water a day, and consider purchasing a reusable water bottle to carry with you on the go. Fiber is essential for regular waste elimination. First, incorporate fiber-rich foods into your diet, such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, grains, and seeds. Try to eat at least 25 grams of fiber a day, divided between meals and snacks; During the holidays, we often eat heavy, fatty foods that can hinder digestion. To restore intestinal health, avoid these foods and try to choose lighter and more nutritious options such as lean protein, green leafy vegetables, Whole grains e fresh fruit;Physical activity is an effective way to stimulate digestion. Try going for a walk after a meal to help the body process food; Probiotics can help restore gut health by supplying beneficial bacteria that help keep the gut microbiota in balance. You can find probiotics in foods like lo yogurtil kefir and the kimchior take specific supplements;Thealcohol and the caffeine they can have a negative effect on digestion and cause dehydration. Try to limit your consumption of alcoholic drinks and coffee and tea, and choose healthier options such as water and herbal teas; Maintain a regular routine it can help keep our gut healthy. Try to eat at regular times, go to bed and wake up at the same times each day, and exercise regularly.