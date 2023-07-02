Escape or just step back

Sometimes one wishes to live on a deserted island to escape the chaos of the world. Photo: iStock

Dear readers,

not only in the east, but also in the west – it is seething in all corners of the world. In some places, an energy crisis is imminent or the economic and educational systems are collapsing.





It seems like new bans are being planned and laws enacted every day. Heating law, renovation obligation, Green Deal laws, the advertising ban in the food industry or a provision against so-called hate speech. But is that really the solution?

The recent news from the Irish government that it wants to attract more residents to its surrounding coastal islands seems like a liberation to me. I admit that I briefly toyed with the idea of ​​how best to escape from all the hustle and bustle. But is a lonely island enough or would it not make sense to emigrate to the moon, where earthly life may already exist?

I imagine how I look from afar at the planet Earth, which now only appears as a small ball, and let the chaos be chaos. And suddenly everything doesn’t seem so important anymore. After further consideration, I come to the conclusion that it does not always have to be an escape from the country or even the planet. What if I just take a little mental distance from the whole thing, step back to see the big picture – or to be able to see more clearly again.

And indeed. I realize once again that we humans often make life difficult for ourselves. Even if I can’t change the world, I can at least – as far as my view of things is concerned – correct my perspective from time to time. I can also make a modest contribution to what’s happening by making a positive impression in everything I do.

A real escape would therefore be of no benefit to me or anyone else. That’s why today I agree with Konrad Adenauer: “Even a step back is often a step towards the goal.”

Yours, Iris Lindenmaier

This article exclusively represents the opinion of the author. It does not necessarily have to reflect the view of the Epoch Times Germany.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

