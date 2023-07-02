Macron Postpones Germany Visit as Riots Escalate: Armored Vehicles and Helicopter Reinforcements Deployed

Title: Riots Escalate in France, Macron Postpones Visit to Germany; Armored Vehicles and Helicopters Deployed for Emergency Reinforcements

Subtitle: French police arrest over 1,300 individuals as riots continue across the country

[Paris, France – July 2, 2023] – The wave of unrest sweeping through France shows no signs of abating as President Emmanuel Macron postponed his planned visit to Germany amidst escalating riots. Armored vehicles and helicopters have been deployed to reinforce major cities such as Paris, Lyon, and Marseille.

On July 1, rioters took to the streets in several cities, including Paris and Marseille, setting street trash cans ablaze. The police responded by using tear gas to disperse the crowds. Agence France-Presse reports that the French police arrested 1,311 individuals between June 30 and July 1, marking the highest number of arrests since the start of the riots. The total number of arrests across France has now surpassed 2,400.

To maintain law and order, around 45,000 French police and gendarmerie officials are patrolling the streets. Additionally, armored vehicles and helicopters have been sent to reinforce security measures in major metropolitan areas, including Paris, Lyon, and Marseille.

Paris, being one of the hotspots for the riots, has stepped up its security measures along the Champs Elysees Avenue. The exteriors of stores have been boarded up to prevent potential vandalism and looting.

In the midst of the domestic crisis, President Macron has delayed his visit to Germany, which was originally scheduled for July 2 to 4. This decision was made in order for Macron to address the escalating riots and turmoil within his country.

The situation remains fluid as the French government remains committed to restoring order amidst the ongoing unrest.

