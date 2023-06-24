Home » Udinese market – Becao, the future is written / The defender’s new team
World

Udinese market – Becao, the future is written / The defender’s new team

by admin
Udinese market – Becao, the future is written / The defender’s new team

Brazilian defender Rodrigo Becao continues to work ahead of next season. In these hours he seems to have decided on the new team

Rodrigo Becao he seems to have communicated his intentions to everyone. The footballer with a contract expiring in 2024 wants to make a difference from all points of view and for this very reason he has decided to opt for a new goal during the next season. To date, the favorite team to guarantee his performance is the Fenerbache. The Turkish team is taking it seriously and as a result the time has come to inform everyone of their intentions in view of next year. Let’s see if the two companies have managed to reach an agreement, also because there seem to be some important news communicated by market expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

The team that finished second in the Turkish championship is serious and wants to strengthen its defense at all costs. Courtship with Rodrigo we know that has been going on for several months and now we have reached the climax of the whole negotiation. The latest offer made by the Istanbul club is around eight million euros, still too little to receive a positive response from the Friuli Venezia Giulia club. In the next few hours, however, a new offer seems to arrive. Let’s check all the details.

The will of the player

To date, the will of the footballer seems to make all the difference in this world. There is no kind of margin for renewal and the opinion of the former CSKA defender is very clear: he wants it try a new adventure. The bianconeri know that it will not be easy to be able to monetize what is expected. Now we expect the latest raise from Fener and then we’ll see if Udinese will sell him or risk a new and possible Stryger Larsen case. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Bram Nuytinck has signed for his new club

See also  The destiny of Afghanistan is turning. Why did the American army, which was heavily raised by a large sum of money, be defeated? |Afghanistan|United States|Kabul_Sina News

June 24th – 11.17am

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Civil war in Russia, Meloni: “Intelligence summoned”

Some roads towards Moscow were destroyed with bulldozers...

This is what the “anti-terrorist regime” declared by...

Ivica Osim received a statue in Japan |...

Blanco Palamera seeks the ballad of the future...

The All Fisheries Federation of Japan submitted a...

Palermo, Pride splits the center-right

Serbian basketball players beat Montenegro and qualified for...

Poisoned her husband with cyanide, parental authority removed...

The search for Ana has been going on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy