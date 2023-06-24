Udinese market – Becao, the future is written / The defender’s new team

Brazilian defender Rodrigo Becao continues to work ahead of next season. In these hours he seems to have decided on the new team

Rodrigo Becao he seems to have communicated his intentions to everyone. The footballer with a contract expiring in 2024 wants to make a difference from all points of view and for this very reason he has decided to opt for a new goal during the next season. To date, the favorite team to guarantee his performance is the Fenerbache. The Turkish team is taking it seriously and as a result the time has come to inform everyone of their intentions in view of next year. Let’s see if the two companies have managed to reach an agreement, also because there seem to be some important news communicated by market expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

The team that finished second in the Turkish championship is serious and wants to strengthen its defense at all costs. Courtship with Rodrigo we know that has been going on for several months and now we have reached the climax of the whole negotiation. The latest offer made by the Istanbul club is around eight million euros, still too little to receive a positive response from the Friuli Venezia Giulia club. In the next few hours, however, a new offer seems to arrive. Let’s check all the details.

The will of the player

—

To date, the will of the footballer seems to make all the difference in this world. There is no kind of margin for renewal and the opinion of the former CSKA defender is very clear: he wants it try a new adventure. The bianconeri know that it will not be easy to be able to monetize what is expected. Now we expect the latest raise from Fener and then we’ll see if Udinese will sell him or risk a new and possible Stryger Larsen case. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Bram Nuytinck has signed for his new club

June 24th – 11.17am

