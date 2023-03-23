Home World Udinese market / De Laurentiis tries the surprise hit and has a plan B
World

Udinese market / De Laurentiis tries the surprise hit and has a plan B

by admin
Udinese market / De Laurentiis tries the surprise hit and has a plan B

The Napoli president has clear ideas. First the Scudetto, then the Champions League and then the transfer market. The third road leads to Udine!

Il Napoli by Luciano Spalletti has entered the sixth and is now unreachable. Only mathematics is expected for the Scudetto but now the focus is only on the Champions League.

Once the European wall is also closed, the Napoli management will be able to concentrate exclusively on the transfer market. Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia will be the strong points of the Neapolitan market but there are many other players in Spalletti’s squad who have a long list of suitors. One of them is right Piotr Zielinski. There are rumors that there are big chances that the 28-year-old Pole could leave Naples. If the transfer becomes official, that’s it ADL and Giuntoli have already identified the possible replacement. At the moment, there are 2 names in the list. The first is to Jesper Lindström of Eintracht Frankfurt. The second, and this is where we wanted to get to, is right Lazar Samardzic. What’s the problem?

March 23 – 16:08

© breaking latest news

See also  Category 4 Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, USA - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Italy, Mancini: “Conceding two goals for inattention. In...

Billionaire Wolfgang Porsche files for divorce: ‘My wife...

Rayden says goodbye to music with an extensive...

To save himself Netanyahu brings Israel to the...

Russian scholar Semyonov: The idea of ​​a community...

Bayern fired Nagelsman | Sports

Hadžibegić’s statements after the victory over Iceland |...

Italy gives England a half, Retegui scores but...

A spring-like weekend awaits us!

News Udinese – Silvestri clear: “I think the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy