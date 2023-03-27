Home World Udinese market / Fabrizio Romano unveils the first Friulian hit for 2024
by admin
Hot market news from Scotland! Udinese is ready to present yet another very young pearl to Italian football: who it is

Udinese now only needs perseverance. Andrea Sottil has taken his team back in hand and now wants to continue winning. Meanwhile, a Fabrizio Romano’s tweetsa well-known transfer market expert, fell like a bolt from the blue!

But who is this boy? Max Johnston is 19 years old and is a right back. He plays for Motherwell FC (Scotland) and will be free on a free transfer at the end of the season. In addition to the teams reported by Fabrizio Romano, the presence of the Bologna in Serie A which, after bringing Lewis Ferguson to Italy, could attempt yet another shot from the Scottish championship. Let me be clear, for now it is a market suggestion and, as Romano pointed out “the race is still open”. We, as we always do, will be ready to keep you informed of any developments in the matter. But it doesn’t end there. Marino is also thinking about the attack: there are two goals on the Friulian notebook<<<

March 27 – 15:41

