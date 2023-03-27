The weekend’s 12 Hours of Mugello proved to the Buggyra ZM Racing team that endurance racing can be beautiful and treacherous at the same time. The crew of Aliyyah Kolocová, Adam Lacko and David Vršecký kept a great pace and attacked for the second triumph of the year in the 24H Series. Less than 16 minutes before the end of the race, the Mercedes-AMG GT4 had a technical fault. Even so, 303 laps meant an excellent second place in the GT4 class.

