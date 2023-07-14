Udinese market – Fenerbache relaunches / Challenge to the last offer for Becao

The Brazilian footballer finds himself at a real crossroads. His future is not written and in these hours he could change everything

Becao soap opera it seems to be destined to never end. In these hours, yet another relaunch by the Fenerbache on the footballer Brazilian. Now it’s up to the central defender what his future could be. On the one hand there are the Turks who have come to offer a good nine million euros (plus a bonus) to Udinese, but above all almost two million euros per season to the footballer. One of those offers that are unlikely to happen again. We also recall that Becao’s current salary is around six hundred thousand euros. At the same time, Atalanta is forcing the deal to be closed.

At Dea has put up a richer offer for the Pozzo family club. Talk about well ten million immediately and two in bonuses. A figure already accepted by the Friuli Venezia Giulia club, but the proposal made to the player undoubtedly makes the difference. Giampiero Gasperini’s team has gone as far as possible up to eight hundred thousand euros a year for the Brazilian. A figure not considered appropriate by the footballer who has really grown a lot in the course of these years in black and white. Behind the two clubs we always find Toro who in this period, however, seems to have been officially cut from the race for the defender.

It appears to be only a matter of days before the team can actually have the definitive answer from the footballer. We remember that Becao never sat down to deal a potential renewal with Udinese and for this very reason a hasty sale is being organized during the summer transfer market session. The risk of experiencing a Stryger Larsen bis has no intention of running it by anyone within the black and white world. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Pereyra comes the new contract

