Udinese Market | Goodbye Samardzic? Pozzo thinks again about convincing the Tucu

With the imminent departure of the Serbian talent towards Pinetina, the bianconeri would be ready to keep the Argentine player

Samardzic is ever closer to wearing the Nerazzurri. As also reported by the well-known market expert Fabrizio Romano, the negotiation for the transfer of the Serbian is well underway. By next week, therefore, the Capitoline leadership expects to launch the decisive attack: 15 million plus the card of the young Fabbian. A 5-year contract is ready for Samardzic and the possibility of making his debut in the Champions League.

In the meantime, the Pozzos intend to renew the dialogue with Roberto pereyra, who as a free agent has examined various proposals. According to Veneto messenger Laki’s departure towards Pinetina could lead to a sensational return to Udinese of the Argentinian player to whom the Pozzos are willing to increase his salary offer.

Certain departure

—

Meanwhile, Udinese played yesterday against Union Berlin: Samardzic remained on the bench, and this is a further sign of his imminent departure. Two bad news came from the test, namely the injuries of Biol e which one Bijol went off after 26′ with a calf injury (Kabasele made his debut in his place) and in the final part of the match Quina too asked for a substitution after feeling a pinch in his adductor after a shot on goal. Official news is awaited on the conditions of the two and Marco Silvestri, who hasn’t trained with the group in the last few days and was replaced in goal by Daniele Padelli yesterday. Staying on the subject of the match, don’t miss the marks assigned to Udinese players during yesterday afternoon’s match. Here are the assessments of the match against Union Berlin <<

July 30 – 11:06

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

