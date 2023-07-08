Udinese Market – Here is Lorenzo Lucca / The new Bianconeri striker

In the last few hours the arrival of Lorenzo Lucca has been made official. Let’s take a detailed look at the qualities of the new Juventus signing

Lorenzo Lucca is the new center forward of the black and white team. The footballer who grew up footballing first with the Turin shirt and then with Brescia is about to begin his first adventure in the top flight of Italian football. Udinese has decided to give him a second chance after the failed season with the Ajax shirt. During the year that has just ended, he found very little space and hardly managed to score. There are only two goals in the Eredivisie, certainly too few for a centre-forward who has goals in his veins and has shown it year after year and season after season.

Before moving to Holland it is shown off with the Pisa shirt. The first three months of the 21/22 season have been sensational to say the least. The footballer had scored six goals in the very first moments of the championship, attracting the attention of the best clubs in the top flight. From that moment on, however, he seemed to have lost his way and in fact no more goals came in the rest of the tournament, just a few sporadic assists. Own the call on the part of Udinesea team that always manages to make the most of its talents, seems to be what it takes. Before concluding, we can do nothing but see all the strengths of the new center forward.

Strength points

—

Surely height and physical strength I am his workhorses. We’re talking about a bomber over two meters tall who always manages to show off thanks to his technical skills. Excellent control and above all played by champions despite his physique could be deceiving. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship matches. The calendar for the first four days has been communicated. That’s when Udinese will play

July 8, 2023 (change July 8, 2023 | 3:16 pm)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

