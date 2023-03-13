Home World Udinese Market | Maldini’s offer to get to Samardzic
World

Udinese Market | Maldini’s offer to get to Samardzic

by admin
Udinese Market | Maldini’s offer to get to Samardzic

According to the latest market rumors, the Rossoneri director would have been bewitched by Samardzic. Incoming offer? Here’s what we know

Udinese returned to victory. The Friulians have moved up the standings and now in Udine you can breathe a breath of fresh air. SubtleHowever, in his heart he continues to be a little worried.

The Juventus coach is the biggest fan of his boys and knows well that we need to keep working to try and reach our seasonal goal. Mathematics is not an opinion and football is unpredictable. The victory against Empoli came thanks to a splendid header from Becao but more can and must be done. With the next opponentthe current reigning Italian Champions, it is probable that we will also talk about the market. Not so much incoming as outgoing. The latest news reveals that Maldinisporting director of the Rossoneri, would have overwhelmingly set his sights on Lazar Samardzic. Udinese is always ready for dialogue but they are needed 20 million of Euro. Maldini, for his part, could play a joker: son Daniel. He is 21 years old, he is an attacking midfielder and for this season he was loaned to Spezia where he scored two goals, one of which was very heavy against the eternal rivals nerazzurri. But it doesn’t end there.

March 13 – 15:16

© breaking latest news

See also  The deadline for capital spending is approaching, and the U.S. government faces another shutdown crisis – yqqlm

You may also like

Rada Manojlović in a mini dress | Fun

The most expensive submarine project of the United...

Germany lost military power | Info

garages collapse. Evacuated apartment building. Photo

Waste chaos in Paris due to the garbage...

Canada, car into crowd: two dead and nine...

Dr. Tsinghua responds to food delivery: It is...

Torpignattara, Luigi Finizio killed at the petrol station....

California, Uber and Lyft win: according to the...

Hungarians against the entry of Sweden and Finland...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy