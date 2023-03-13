The Juventus coach is the biggest fan of his boys and knows well that we need to keep working to try and reach our seasonal goal. Mathematics is not an opinion and football is unpredictable. The victory against Empoli came thanks to a splendid header from Becao but more can and must be done. With the next opponentthe current reigning Italian Champions, it is probable that we will also talk about the market. Not so much incoming as outgoing. The latest news reveals that Maldinisporting director of the Rossoneri, would have overwhelmingly set his sights on Lazar Samardzic. Udinese is always ready for dialogue but they are needed 20 million of Euro. Maldini, for his part, could play a joker: son Daniel. He is 21 years old, he is an attacking midfielder and for this season he was loaned to Spezia where he scored two goals, one of which was very heavy against the eternal rivals nerazzurri. But it doesn’t end there.