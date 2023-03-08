The bianconeri are interested in the Croatian talent born in 2004 from Hajduk Spalato. There is competition from several clubs to overcome

Udinese continues to work in view of the next league matches. Another draw arrived on Saturday, extending the run without a win to six. After 25 games the team finds itself with 32 points, all in all still in line with what a return to Europe that has been missing for several seasons would be, even if Bologna and Turin do not seem willing to stop. However, the team must find themselves and must absolutely fix the defensive phase, once again guilty of too many inattentions. In the meantime, in the Juventus house something starts to move in optics, after the purchase of Announced from Genk. Here’s which player we’re talking about and above all how the market negotiations are going.

The recent performances fielded by Mate Antunovic, 18-year-old Croatian jewel of Hajduk Split, in particular the goal that eliminated Manchester City in the Youth League, have turned on the radars of many European clubs on this class of 2004 who is doing great things in the youth teams of the Balkan club. AZ Alkmaar, PSV, Young Boys, Standard Liège and also Udinese have asked for information about him.

The profile — Croatian talent Mate Antunovic he has been establishing himself in recent weeks as one of the most talented strikers in the very rich Croatian movement. Movement centre-forward, very physically gifted, he comes a little close to Alen Boksic as a type of player. A striker with a complete repertoire, endowed with a constructive vein, dynamism and technique, therefore capable of acting as a single point of reference for the attack but also of dueting with a partner in attack.

