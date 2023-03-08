19:53 Both teams meet tonight for the 13th time in the UEFA Champions League. With only one draw, both teams were able to win six of the twelve duels. The Reds lost their last home game in the quarter-finals of the 2020/21 season 2-3.

19:44 PSG celebrated a 4-2 win over FC Nantes in Saturday’s dress rehearsal. Christophe Galtier makes two changes to his first eleven tonight: Achraf Hakimi and Marco Verratti start for Nordi Mukiele and Warren Zaire-Emery (both bench).

19:41 Right at the beginning a look at the starting line-up: There is not a single change in Bayern compared to the 2-1 away win in Stuttgart. Julian Nagelsmann sends exactly the same eleven back onto the field.

19:38 With the 1-0 away win from the first leg, the starting position for FC Bayern is very simple: If the German record champions manage to avoid defeat at home, the Reds will advance to the quarter-finals. The Rouge-et-Bleu, on the other hand, have to play to win. A goal difference leads PSG to overtime. It must be two goals difference for the direct ticket in the round of the best eight teams.