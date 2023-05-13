Home » Udinese Market | Marotta studies the post Skriniar: the favorite is Becao
World

Udinese Market | Marotta studies the post Skriniar: the favorite is Becao

by admin
Udinese Market | Marotta studies the post Skriniar: the favorite is Becao

Many names are chasing each other at the Nerazzurri for the post Skriniar: the substitute could come from the Bianconeri

Udinese is still busy on the pitches, but the market is starting to knock on the doors. Several names that would have chased each other in the last few weeks for the post Skriniar, betrothed to PSG. Many tracks followed by the duo MarottaHelp, in Italy and abroad. Right from A leaguein particular, would be gaining altitude, second Tuttosportthe track that would lead to a defender under the black and whites.

We are talking about Rodrigo BecaoBrazilian defender owned by theUdinese. The midfielder from Friuli played yet another season as a protagonist, immediately becoming essential in Sottil’s mechanisms. Adept at reading and formidable at leading the rearguard, Becao offers guarantees across the board. This is why Inzaghi would have identified him as the perfect replacement for Skriniar, also given the ability of the green-and-gold to lead the ball and to enter forward as a right arm.

Low cost profile

It does not end here: Becao the contract with theUdinese In the June 2024. For this, your profile can be the alternative low cost to the many nomi, followed for some time by the management of the Nerazzurri. A used safe, therefore, and relatively low cost: the evaluation that the club Pozzo would do the central, in fact, hovers around the 10 million of Euro. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on contract renewals. Here’s the thing about extension of Captain Roberto “Tucu” Pereyra <<

See also  The fire in Xinjiang has created a second Karamay. The small chaos will continue and the chaos will not be far away (Figure) Urumqi | CCP | Fire | Clear | Communist Party |

May 13, 2023 (change May 13, 2023 | 12:00)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Udinese | Sottil: “We want a place in...

Thailand’s general election under the new electoral system:...

Farewell to Ian Hacking, one of the most...

Argument at a meeting, the child throws objects...

Analyst Bortnik: “Two visible goals and one secret....

Allegri, Juve-Cremonese conference: Bremer, the future and the...

jimmy butler shirtless at press conference | Sports

Aleksandar Džikić’s mother paid money for the Partisan’s...

Cagliari-Palermo, stones and smoke bombs against bus of...

Illegal barn, car rats and pushers, arrests and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy