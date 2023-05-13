Monza: Palladino, ‘I saw Galliani, a positive match’ – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MONZA, MAY 13 – A first meeting between Adriano Galliani and Raffaele Palladino took place: the hypothesis of contract renewal between the coach and the club has experienced a new step in recent days, as confirmed by the coach . “Yes, we met Galliani. It was a pleasant and positive meeting, surely there will be others”, confirms Palladino.



“But right now the priority is Napoli and tomorrow’s match, right now we’re thinking about the match. I’m back on the bench with great desire, facing my hometown team”. (HANDLE).

