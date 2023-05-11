Udinese market – Pereyra renewal on standby / The Pozzos have a substitute

There is no news on Pereyra’s renewal. The footballer wants to make a difference, but to date he still doesn’t know what his future is

Udinese continues to work in view of the next league matches. The company managed by the Pozzo family is preparing for a big match against Fiorentina, at the same time we are already starting to think about the transfer market and above all about the future of the club. One player above all has not yet decided what his future could be and in the next few hours we expect some important news, we are talking about Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra. The handyman of the Friulian club is still too important, but to date there is no news on his renewal. Let’s go see all the latest and the possible contractual choice.

We remind everyone that the agent of the Argentine footballer, Federico Pastorello opened a few months ago at a possible renewal. Since then, however, there has been no news and as a result it is currently difficult to make a point on the possible future of the captain of coach Andrea Sottil’s team. We must continue to monitor the situation and we know that there could be some big news at any moment. Difficult to take stock of the future of a player who is no longer very young and knows that he should secure one of the last contracts of his entire career. In the meantime Udinese protects itself and has already found his replacement.

The midfielder is at home

If Pereyra were to leave, he isn't there No problem, because a lot would be given more confidence in Lazar Samardzic. The Serbian wants to be a protagonist and from next year he could take on a role of the highest order within the team. Lazar showed everyone his qualities. We also need to give more confidence to this little champion who has bewitched the best clubs in our league. Quickly changing the subject, don't miss all the latest on fullback Kingsley Ehizibue's intervention. Here's how the surgery went <<

