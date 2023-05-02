Udinese market – Pereyra: time is running out / The captain’s decision

The black and white Roberto Pereyra is preparing for this season finale. To this day we still don’t know his next team. Here are the solutions

The Juventus captain Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra continue to work in view of these last championship matches. His season had started well with four assists in the first ten meetings. Over time, however, his performance has gone down and consequently now we find ourselves in a situation that is not exactly comfortable for the club. His contract is one of the most lucrative in the budget and his latest performances are leaving some serious ones doubts about the its possible renewal. Only over time will we be able to learn more about this negotiation and the final renewal.

In recent weeks we know very well how the same agent has opened the door to a possible renewal with the Juventus team. We need to find an agreement on the figures before some other team can do it. The Argentine footballer’s dream is to play at high levels at least for a few more seasons before returning to Argentina. Above all would like to continue to have his say in a struggling society or constantly militate in European cups. In fact, if the renewal with the Friuli Venezia Giulia team does not arrive. Here are the teams destined to buy his performance.

Two teams interested — At the moment there are two teams that could try to sign a player of this level. The first is Fiorentina by Rocco Commisso who already tried an assault during this winter transfer market which, however, did not end in the way the Italian-American president hoped. The second team are the black and blue ones by Simone Inzaghi. To date, the track has cooled down due to the many doubts about the coach and the possible change at the end of the season. Remaining on the market, there is also some news regarding a goalkeeper. Here is the point about Vidovsek <<< See also Indian government announces relaxation of wheat export ban - Xinhua English.news.cn

