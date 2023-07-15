Udinese market – Samardzic flashback / Neroazzurri are serious

The Serbian footballer born in Berlin has begun to prepare for the new season. The neroazzurri tried the blow until the end

Lazar Samardzic is the object of desire for most of the top-ranked teams in our league. To date, there seem to be the neroazzurri who are getting serious again in order to acquire his performances. After the burning disappointment received from Romelu Lukaku, the club wants to get serious and intends to try everything as well as to set up a great team in view of the new year. The Pozzo family does not want to sell off their client and for this very reason they are trying in every way to find a balance of around twenty to twenty-five million euros. Unless it has already been clarified that he would remain in Udine for another year. The big teams want to anticipate precisely to prevent the price from rising again after another great season. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the outgoing market. Becao decided the new team

July 15th – 5.19pm

